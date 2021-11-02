Meet Rikki. She’s been at the Calhoun Co. Animal Shelter for 6 years. She needs a forever home.

CALHOUN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - If the description doesn’t tug at your heart strings, her face surely will. She’s cute, she loves kids, and she’s hug-sized.

Rikki has been at the Calhoun Co. Animal Shelter for six years.

Calhoun County Humane volunteers said it best: It’s Rikki with two “k”s because she’s a kool kid! And she’s also cool with kids, very gentle like a nanny dog. A treat loving, toy playing, people adoring, smooch pooch, Rikki invites you to join her fan club. She has the trifecta of good looks, attitude, and intelligence! She loves her treats and is easy to train. She is fussy about other dogs and likely best as an only pet you can dote on, dress up, and otherwise shower with adoration.

She weighs about 45 pounds and comes with free training!

Click for adoption details.

TODAY is Rikki's 6-year anniversary at the shelter. She's cute, she loves kids, she's hug-sized. And Sapphire's adoption... Posted by Calhoun County Humane Society on Saturday, October 30, 2021

This is her page on Petfinder.

