LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Meet Rikki. She’s been at the Calhoun Co. Animal Shelter for 6 years. She needs a forever home.

Meet Rikki - Cool kid with 2 'k's'
Meet Rikki - Cool kid with 2 'k's'(Calhoun County Humane Society)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALHOUN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - If the description doesn’t tug at your heart strings, her face surely will. She’s cute, she loves kids, and she’s hug-sized.

Rikki has been at the Calhoun Co. Animal Shelter for six years.

Calhoun County Humane volunteers said it best: It’s Rikki with two “k”s because she’s a kool kid! And she’s also cool with kids, very gentle like a nanny dog. A treat loving, toy playing, people adoring, smooch pooch, Rikki invites you to join her fan club. She has the trifecta of good looks, attitude, and intelligence! She loves her treats and is easy to train. She is fussy about other dogs and likely best as an only pet you can dote on, dress up, and otherwise shower with adoration.

She weighs about 45 pounds and comes with free training!

Caption

Click for adoption details.

TODAY is Rikki's 6-year anniversary at the shelter. She's cute, she loves kids, she's hug-sized. And Sapphire's adoption...

Posted by Calhoun County Humane Society on Saturday, October 30, 2021

This is her page on Petfinder.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person killed in accident on I-59
One person dead after major crash on I-20/59
UPDATE: TPD: Teen charged for false reporting ‘active shooter’ at Central High School
Police believe there may have been someone hunting in a wooded area nearby.
UPDATE: Midfield High School open Wednesday; school dismissed Tuesday after possible gun sighting
2 children injured in shooting
2 children, ages 12 & 14, shot in Birmingham
The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring

Latest News

Alabama No. 2 in first College Football Playoff Rankings
Meet Rikki: This huggable girl is looking for a forever home
East ala. hiring fair
East Alabama hiring fair
COVID reset
COVID reset positivity