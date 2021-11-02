LawCall
Magic City Classic organizers excited about turnout

By Steve Crocker
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Based on a strong turnout on gameday and events leading up to Saturday, organizers of the Magic City Classic were excited about last weekend and what it means for the event going forward.

Perren King, executive director of the McDonald’s Magic City Classic presented by Coca-Cola, said they are still waiting on official information on hotel room nights, but the turnout for the game was just under the 61,000 fans who showed up in 2019.

“Thinking about what we’ve seen as roughly about a 20% drop off from our friends at Alabama and Auburn and some of the other game day operations that our team takes a part in...we were probably about 10% off of what we would normally say ‘this is what great looks like,” said King.

But perhaps even more important than the number of people, according to King, is the way in which people connected at the event.

“They didn’t realize how much they missed it,” said King.

The 2020 matchup between Alabama State and Alabama A&M was moved to the spring because of the pandemic. King said last week saw far more people then the spring game, which did not include bands or a parade.

“I think we probably took it for granted a couple of years, cause it’s always rolling around until it didn’t,” King adds. “I know that this event continues to galvanize our community and our culture at large.”

