Huntsville man charged with stealing from Bryant-Denny home locker room

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A 31-year-old Huntsville man is charged with stealing items from the home locker room at Bryant-Denny Stadium, according to Tuscaloosa County court documents.

The documents state Grant Collins entered the locker room at Bryant-Denny and took several items on Saturday, October 23, 2021.

Alabama played Tennessee on October 23 for homecoming.

Court records state Collins was seen on UA security video around 9:23 p.m. entering the locker room. Court records said he was seen around 9:29 p.m. leaving the locker room with items that were later reported stolen. Court records said the stolen items were later located in the vehicle Collins was driving.

Collins was charged with Burglary 3rd.

UAPD is investigating the case.

