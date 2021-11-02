Hoover PD says no to razors to raise money for terminally ill children and their families

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover Police Department is participating in No Shave November, sacrificing their looks in an effort to bring awareness to an organization that aids the families of terminally ill children.

The Wings of Hope Pediatric Foundation provides families with emotional support, meals, house cleaning, lawn care, and when necessary, financial assistance so that families with a terminally ill child can focus on the time they have with one another.

Hoover PD asks that you overlook their scruffiness by donating.

All donations are tax deductible. To donate, you can use the QR CODE on the picture below, TEXT “HooverPDNoShaveNovember2021″ to (202) 858-1233 (messaging rates may apply), or VISIT https://givebutter.com/HooverPDNoShaveNovember2021 .

