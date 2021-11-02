Hoover homeowners start sandbag campaign to bring attention to what they call flooding issues

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - People along a road in Hoover have started a sandbag campaign to make sure city leaders know they’re fed up over drainage issues they said are caused by the ongoing road project on Patton Chapel Road off Highway 31.

The sandbags are now part of a campaign to put extra pressure on city leaders.

Along Patton Chapel Road, Melissa Watts has a simple message for city leaders.. fix it! She and a few of her neighbors have placed white sandbags near their mailboxes.

Watts tells us her home has flooded three times since 2020. She feels all the construction taking place along Patton Chapel is the culprit to the drainage issues.

Melissa Watts said, “I’ve been in same house for 46 years, and not until the Patton Chapel road project began did we take on water.”

Watts let the council know about her concerns Monday. She also gave each council member a small sandbag with the words “Fix it” on them as well.

“The anxiety and the stress that this causes every time we turn on the news to watch. Oh is it going to rain today? What’s this week going to be like? How are we going to have to prepare to be able to handle the next rain event? It’s just no way to live,” Watts said.

Council President John Lyda says Patton Chapel is a county road. The widening and realignment project has been taking place for about two years. Lyda recently walked a portion of the road to see what the issues are. He’s also written a letter to County Commission President Jimmie Stephens.

John Lynda said, “Like you, I am concerned with the speed of which that project is moving.”

Watts tells us a lawsuit is in the works to address the situation. She wouldn’t comment more on it, but said it’s in progress.

Councilman Lyda is asking residents to attend the next Jefferson County commission meeting to let them know about their concerns with the project.

