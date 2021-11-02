LawCall
‘Harold & Kumar’ actor Kal Penn comes out as gay, says he’s engaged to partner

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(CNN) - Actor and producer Kal Penn has revealed he is engaged to be married to his partner, Josh, after 11 years together.

The couple first met in Washington 11 years ago when Penn was working in the White House Office of Public Liason during the Obama administration.

The 44-year-old “Harold & Kumar” actor discussed his relationship in his new book, “You Can’t Be Serious.”

Penn told People Magazine he discovered his sexual orientation later in his life.

Penn, who is also known for his roles in “House” and “Van Wilder,” said he kept his relationship quiet until now because his close family and partner, whose last name wasn’t revealed, don’t love the attention.

“Josh and I have been together for 11 years. I’m really happy to share that chapter with folks. He, like my parents, sort of shunned the public eye, you know, and I wanted to respect that,” Penn said in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper. “When we codified a relationship, I just sort of thought I’d like to be respectful of him the same way that I’m respectful of my parents.”

Penn’s book was released on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

