First Alert for Cooler Temperatures Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We are starting out the day with temperatures mostly in the mid to upper 40s. Make sure you grab a jacket before you walk out the door. I can’t rule out the potential for patchy fog in some spots. Just remember to use your low beams and slow down if you encounter visibility less than a half a mile. Any fog that develops this morning should dissipate by 9 AM. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing some spotty light showers across Tennessee, northern Mississippi, and north Alabama this morning. Most of the showers are light and pushing to the east. I can’t rule out a few light showers or sprinkles for areas north of I-20/59 before 10 AM. The rest of Central Alabama should remain dry for the afternoon and evening hours. Plan for a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy sky today with temperatures remaining below average. High temperatures are forecast to only climb into the low to mid 60s this afternoon with northerly winds at 5-10 mph with gusts near 15 mph. Average high temperatures for November 2nd is 70°F. If you have any plans this evening, we should remain dry with temperatures quickly dropping into the 50s by 6 PM.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the chance to see light showers tomorrow as another disturbance moves through Central Alabama. Tomorrow morning will likely end up mostly dry with temperatures in the mid 40s. We will likely stay mostly cloudy tomorrow with the best chance to see widely scattered light showers along and north of I-20/59 during the late morning hours and into the afternoon. Rain chance tomorrow is around 30-40%. Temperatures are going to remain chilly Wednesday with highs only climbing into the mid to upper 50s. Winds will continue from the north-northeast at 5-10 mph. Make sure you dress warmly as temperatures remain 10-15 degrees below average.

Showers Still Possible Thursday: Light to moderate rainfall will remain possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Latest model runs are trending drier across our area. I’ve lowered our rain chance to 40% for Thursday. Rainfall totals may end up around a tenth of an inch or less for most locations. Higher totals are possible north of I-20/59. Temperatures will remain chilly Thursday afternoon with highs only in the low to mid 50s. We will likely stay cloudy for most of Thursday.

Remaining Chilly Friday: Latest guidance is hinting that cloud cover will stick around across Central Alabama Friday. With clouds holding in place, temperatures may not be able to drop a lot Friday morning. I can’t rule out pockets of upper 30s in far northwest Alabama Friday morning, but the rest of Central Alabama will likely wake up with temperatures in the mid 40s. I’m keeping us mostly cloudy Friday with cloud cover slowly decreasing late Friday evening. I’ll hold on to a small rain chance southeast of Birmingham with highs in the mid 50s. If cloud cover decreases a little Friday night, we could see colder temperatures Saturday morning with the potential for frosty conditions in north Alabama. I’ll hold on to low temperatures Saturday morning in the low to mid 40s with the outside chance of upper 30s in parts of Marion, Winston, and Cullman counties.

Weekend Forecast: The upcoming weekend is looking nice and dry! We are going to see decreasing clouds Saturday with highs in the lower 60s. Cloud cover should decrease more giving way to a mostly clear sky Saturday night with temperatures dropping into the lower 40s Sunday morning. We will likely end up mostly sunny Sunday with highs in the mid 60s. Weekend should be great for all outdoor events. I would dress warmly as temperatures are forecast to remain below average on both days.

Warming Up Next Week: Next week is looking dry and warmer. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s next Monday and Tuesday with morning temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Our next rain chance may not develop until next Thursday (11/11) and Friday (11/12).

Tropical Update: Wanda has become fully tropical and is now Tropical Storm Wanda with winds up to 50 mph. It is in the north-central Atlantic Ocean and will not have any impact on the United States. It is the last name on the 2021 hurricane list. If another storm forms, we will have to use an alternate list. This is the third year we finished the entire Atlantic hurricane list of names. The other two years were in 2005 and 2020. Hurricane season doesn’t officially end until November 30th. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

