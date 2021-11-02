LawCall
Fatal overnight shooting in Tuscaloosa

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting that claimed the life of one person early Tuesday morning.

The shooting occurred sometime before 3 a.m. in the 2500 block of 11th Court.


No word yet on any suspects or circumstances that led to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

