Families searching for place to live after fire destroys Watertown Apartments

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Over a dozen Birmingham families are looking for housing after a fire destroyed several units at Watertown apartment complex.

More than 15 emergency response units assisted with the blaze and Birmingham Fire and Rescue says no one was injured. According to BFRS, 10 units are a total loss and six have heavy smoke and water damage.

Sharonda Gooden has lived at the complex at Watertown Circle for over 6 years. She was asleep when the fire started in the units nearby, but once she woke up, she looked out her window and couldn’t believe what she saw.

“My room is on the other side of here. And it started hitting the window. I thought it was children throwing rocks but it wasn’t,” says Gooden. “When I opened up the blinds the fire was just it was like it was throwing stuff. Then the fire department came and knocked on the door and told us to hurry up and get out.”

Gooden says she grabbed what she could and ran out. When she came outside she saw the units next door in flames.

“At first everyone came and stood right here,” says Gooden. “That’s when the fire man said everybody that way because I need y’all to get away from this building now because we don’t know what’s going to happen. He was telling everybody who had cars to move their cars…”

Gooden lives with her mother and her brother. They were at church when the fire started and they returned today to see what could be salvaged.

So far, they haven’t been able to recover much, but Gooden is just grateful for her life.

“I’m glad I got out. Because I was sleep,” says Gooden. “So I’m glad I actually got out of there. We didn’t get a chance to go back in. Because the fire was still going. This building kept catching back on fire so they were out here for a while..”

Birmingham Fire and Rescue says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The American Red Cross says they’ve assisted 15 families displaced by the fire.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.