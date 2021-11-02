LawCall
Etowah County Schools employee faces criminal charges

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ETOWAH Co., Ala. (WBRC) - An Etowah County Schools employee has been placed on leave pending the outcome of a criminal investigation.

Superintendent Dr. Alan Cosby released this statement Tuesday: The Etowah County Board of Education is aware of criminal charges against an employee, Mrs. Amy Sudberry. This employee has been placed on leave pending the outcome of this matter. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement and will have no further comment as this is a personnel matter.

According to their website Sudberry is listed as a teacher at Carlisle Elementary School.

The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sudberry is in the Etowah County Jail. The jail booking sheet lists four charges for Sudberry including Dissemination/Display of Child Porn and Production of Porn with Minors (out of Rainbow City); Chemical Endangerment of a Child, Porn-producing with a Minor and Porn Possession Material (out of Etowah County).

Etowah County Sheriff’s investigators continue to actively work the case.

