Double shooting investigation underway in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a double shooting.

Police say officers from the East Precinct responded to 7306 3rd Avenue North around 3:30 p.m. on a call of person shot.

The 911 Communications Division also received a ShotSpotter alert of 12 rounds fired.

Upon arrival officers were informed two people were taken to a hospital by private vehicles. T

The extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.

No suspects are in custody.

