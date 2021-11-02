Double shooting investigation underway in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a double shooting.
Police say officers from the East Precinct responded to 7306 3rd Avenue North around 3:30 p.m. on a call of person shot.
The 911 Communications Division also received a ShotSpotter alert of 12 rounds fired.
Upon arrival officers were informed two people were taken to a hospital by private vehicles. T
The extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.
No suspects are in custody.
