Child transported to hospital after being rescued from apartment fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to Centerpoint Fire and Rescue, a minor was transported to Children’s Hospital after being rescued from an apartment fire.

They are unsure of the extent of injuries, age, or gender of the child at this time.

The fire occurred at 1991 E Bend Circle in Centerpoint. Six units were damaged in this fire--two are a total loss, four are damaged, and 12-14 occupants have been displaced as a result of this fire.

The fire is now under control, however, the cause of the fire is unknown.

The fire marshal will be investigating.

This is the second large apartment fire within 48 hours.

