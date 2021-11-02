LawCall
Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III involved in fiery crash that left woman dead

Las Vegas Police said Ruggs will be charged with DUI
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Police say Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in a fiery vehicle crash that left a woman dead.

Ruggs played for the University of Alabama in college.

Las Vegas Police tweeted: The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as 22-year-old Henry Rugs III, remained on scene and showed signs of impairment. He was transported to UMC hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Ruggs will be charged with DUI resulting in death.

