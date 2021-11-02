Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III involved in fiery crash that left woman dead

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Police say Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in a fiery vehicle crash that left a woman dead.

Ruggs played for the University of Alabama in college.

Las Vegas Police tweeted: The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as 22-year-old Henry Rugs III, remained on scene and showed signs of impairment. He was transported to UMC hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Ruggs will be charged with DUI resulting in death.

The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as 22-year-old Henry Rugs III, remained on scene and showed signs of impairment. He was transported to UMC hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Ruggs will be charged with DUI resulting in death. (3/3) — LVMPD (@LVMPD) November 2, 2021