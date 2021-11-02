Alabaster man charged with attempted murder, accused of stabbing victim up to 17 times

SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - An Alabaster man is facing an attempted murder charge from what police said was a domestic incident.

Court records said Rapheal Lilly stabbed the victim up to 17 times. Lilly was out on bond for other charges, according to court records.

The court documents stated Lilly told a Pelham Police officer, before Lilly’s arrest, that he planned to charged the officer in an effort to cause the officer to kill him. The officer said Lilly then started stabbing himself.

Lilly was in the Shelby County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

