BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The first College Football Rankings were released Tuesday night, November 2, 2021.

Here are the Top 6:

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Michigan State

4. Oregon

5. Ohio State

6. Cincinnati

Auburn was ranked 13th.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.