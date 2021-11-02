Alabama AG talks lawsuit to stop vaccine mandates

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s top prosecutor tells WBRC Fox6 News about his push to stop President Biden’s administration from pushing ahead with vaccine mandates.

Failure to get vaccinated could cost some state universities millions of federal dollars.

Attorney General Marshall is confident they are going to win a court battle against the Biden administration to stop the vaccine mandates for federal contractors and businesses. Marshall said, again, this is an overreach in authority by the federal government.

Marshall has joined other state attorney generals in a lawsuit filed in Georgia.

In the lawsuit, Marshall’s office contends this sort of mandate is unprecedented. Universities like the University of Alabama System and Auburn University have set a December 8th deadline for all employees to get fully vaccinated. The schools are fearful of losing federal grant funds.

Marshall said some employees are prepared to lose their jobs rather than follow the mandate. The attorney general is hopeful to see the Georgia federal court file a stay of the President’s order to keep the mandates from going into place.

“An employee is more likely to get exposed to COVID around the dinner table than the workplace and the question is where does it end and at what points are there limits. So, we are very confident in the arguments we’re going to be able to make and to demonstrate this administration is clearly acting outside the bounds of law and exceeding the executive authority of the president,” Marshall said.

Governor Ivey has joined the lawsuit.

Marshall hopes the Alabama system and Auburn will join their efforts in asking for a stay until the matter is litigated.

