60-year-old woman dies in car accident

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) reports that a single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Hodges woman.

Kathy J. Howard, 60, was fatally injured when the car she was driving enter a curve and ran off the roadway before overturning.

Howard was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to ALEA.

The crash occurred at approximately 2:10 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, on Alabama 187 near the 4 mile marker, approximately six miles north of Hamilton.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

