2 injured in Trussville crash on I-59 south

The crash on I-59 south between Deerfoot Parkway and Chalkville Road involved two SUV’s, a pick-up and an 18-wheeler.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Trussville police are investigating a four-vehicle collision that happened Tuesday morning.

The crash on I-59 south between Deerfoot Parkway and Chalkville Road involved two SUV’s, a pick-up and an 18-wheeler.

One person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries and another person was transported to the hospital unresponsive.

