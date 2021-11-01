United Way’s Meals on Wheels looking for 500 volunteers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting in January 2022, United Way’s Meals on Wheels (MOW) will resume daily hot meal deliveries for homebound seniors across Jefferson County; however, but the program needs hundreds of volunteers.

Meals on Wheels needs an additional 500 volunteers to deliver a hot lunch and a brief check-in to homebound seniors Monday through Friday.

Meals transitioned from daily to weekly delivery because of COVID-19 to protect the health and safety of clients and volunteers.

“We are thrilled to return to hot meals!” said MOW Director, Becky Wright. “For many seniors, the delivery volunteer is the only person they may see during the day.”

Organizers said every knock at the door delivers food, compassion, and the caring contact that our aging neighbors need. Volunteer drivers find meaning in knowing that for many MOW clients, the driver may be the only person they see that day--or even that week.

The success of Meals on Wheels is dependent on volunteers who drive 50+ routes to homebound seniors throughout Jefferson County.

Volunteer schedules are flexible and take about an hour to deliver hot, lunchtime meals to homebound seniors Monday-Friday.

Delivery volunteers are required to complete a background check. Find out how you can deliver a difference by visiting mowjeffco.org today!

