Tuscaloosa City Schools on lockdown after threat at Central High School

Officers responded and found no reason to believe the threat is valid.
A threat reported at Central HS has forced Tuscaloosa City Schools into a lockdown.
A threat reported at Central HS has forced Tuscaloosa City Schools into a lockdown.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa City Schools are on lockdown following a threat at Central High School Monday morning.

Officers responded and found no reason to believe the threat is valid.

Schools have been placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution while officers check each school

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

