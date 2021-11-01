Tuscaloosa City Schools on lockdown after threat at Central High School

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa City Schools are on lockdown following a threat at Central High School Monday morning.

Officers responded and found no reason to believe the threat is valid.

Schools have been placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution while officers check each school

