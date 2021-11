HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Congratulations to the Spain Park volleyball team. One year after losing in the finals to Hoover, the Jags came back to beat McGill Toolen in three straight sets to win the 7A State Championship.

It’s their first state title.

Florida State signee Audrey Rothman ended up with 24 kills, and took home the MVP trophy.

The Jags came back to beat McGill Toolen in three straight sets to win the 7A State Championship. (Brock Flash and Deanna/Fred Harrington)

