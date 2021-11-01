LawCall
Shooting investigation in Gadsden

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday, October 29.

Officers said the shooting happened after 8:00 p.m. in the 1100 block of Tuscaloosa Avenue.


Officers said at this time, names are not being released since the investigation is ongoing.

No word on injuries.

This is believed to be an isolated incident.

