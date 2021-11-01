LawCall
Robert Durst indicted in 1982 murder of wife Kathie Durst

New York real estate scion Robert Durst, 78, sits in the courtroom as he is sentenced to life...
New York real estate scion Robert Durst, 78, sits in the courtroom as he is sentenced to life in prison without chance of parole, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at the Airport Courthouse in Los Angeles. New York real estate heir Robert Durst was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without chance of parole for the murder of his best friend more that two decades ago.(Myung J. Chung/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say millionaire real estate scion Robert Durst has been indicted on a murder charge in the death of Kathie Durst, his first wife who disappeared nearly four decades ago.

The second-degree murder indictment Monday in the New York City suburbs comes after an investigator in the case filed a criminal complaint against the 78-year-old Durst, who was recently sentenced to life in prison in California for killing a confidante who allegedly helped him cover up the slaying.

Durst was transferred to a state prison medical unit last week.

A message seeking comment was left with Durst’s lawyers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

