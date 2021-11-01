Registration open for The World Games 2022 Birmingham Volunteer Program presented by PNC Bank

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The World Games 2022 Birmingham and PNC Bank, the presenting sponsor of the event’s official volunteer program, announced the opening of volunteer registration.

The World Games 2022 will welcome 3,600 athletes and visitors from around the world to Birmingham for 11 days in July 2022.

“The World Games will be the biggest international sports event ever hosted in Birmingham and the largest international multi-sport event to be held in the Southeastern United States since the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta,” said World Games 2022 Birmingham CEO Nick Sellers. “Our volunteers will have the once in a lifetime opportunity to experience this amazing event from the inside, make connections and deliver our famous Southern hospitality to visitors from all over the world.”

More than 3,000 volunteers will contribute to the experience taking place in Birmingham July 7-17, 2022. During the 11 days of the games, elite athletes from more than 100 countries will compete in dozens of sports, and volunteers are needed for all of them, as well as opening and closing ceremonies, and much more.

“The World Games volunteer program directly aligns with PNC’s values and company culture, where volunteerism is encouraged among our 60,000 team members,” said Nick Willis, PNC regional president for North and Central Alabama. “PNC knows that when we lend our time and talents, our communities thrive. That’s why sponsoring The World Games volunteer program in the Magic City just makes sense for us.”

Volunteers selected for the program will complete eight hours of training and will have the opportunity to determine their schedules based on the needs of the event.

For volunteer criteria, opportunities, and additional program details, please visit www.twg2022.com/volunteer.

