Man from Indianapolis killed in Cleburne Co. crash on Halloween
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man from Indianapolis was killed in a crash in Cleburne County on Halloween.
The victim has been identified as Krystian O. Hameen. He was 24.
The two-vehicle crash happened around 6:25 p.m. on Interstate 20 near the 205 mile marker, approximately five miles east of Heflin.
Authorities say Hameen was killed when the 2014 Chrysler 300 he was driving hit the rear of a 2020 Freightliner driven by Delane S. Camper, 41, of Braxton, Miss.
