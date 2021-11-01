Man from Indianapolis killed in Cleburne Co. crash on Halloween

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man from Indianapolis was killed in a crash in Cleburne County on Halloween.

The victim has been identified as Krystian O. Hameen. He was 24.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 6:25 p.m. on Interstate 20 near the 205 mile marker, approximately five miles east of Heflin.

Authorities say Hameen was killed when the 2014 Chrysler 300 he was driving hit the rear of a 2020 Freightliner driven by Delane S. Camper, 41, of Braxton, Miss.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.