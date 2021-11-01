One person is dead after a major crash blocking all westbound lanes on I-20/59

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person has died in a major crash involving multiple vehicles Monday afternoon on Interstate 20/59 near Fairfield.

An official says the incident happened when a driver was traveling the wrong way down the interstate.

According to ALDOT and ALGO Traffic, the crash is blocking all lanes on Interstate 20/59 westbound and at least one eastbound lane near the Allison-Bonnett Memorial exit in Jefferson County.

Officials have not confirmed any details about the crash. The victim has also not been identified.

Major delays are expected in the area. You’re advised to find an alternate route if your commute takes you that way this evening.

We’ll update this story when we know more information.

Major Crash on I-20/59 EB @ MP 116.1 past Exit 115 Allison Bonnett Memorial in Jefferson County. Expect major delays. More details: https://t.co/dZrlIvFizZ — ALGO Birmingham (@algo_bhm) November 1, 2021

