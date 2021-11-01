Local food bank prepared for holiday food needs despite supply chain issues

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The supply chain shortage is affecting everything from cars to food and now local food banks are seeing the impact.

Community Food Bank of Central Alabama officials said even as the pandemic slows down, there is still a large need for food assistance here in Alabama.

“We have a lot of folks that suffer in silence,” CEO Brett Meredith said.

Meredith said they are still supplying more than 100 thousand local families each month. That’s 40 thousand more than before the pandemic.

“COVID is easing,” he said. “But, the reality is, there is going to be an increased need for at least 18 to 24 more months.”

Since the need is so high, Meredith said they are giving away 20 thousand holiday boxes this year. They only did a little more than 11,500 in 2020.

“It will feed the families for five or six days,” Meredith said. “This is ten times the holiday boxes we did two years ago.”

The holiday box has staples like cake mix, vegetables, mashed potatoes, and a frozen turkey or ham.

With labor shortages creating a nationwide supply chain backlog, Meredith said they have struggled to get in food during the summer. He said it is getting better now and they will have enough for all the holiday boxes.

“Early summer we were having substantial supply chain issues,” Meredith said. “We have already looked at what we need to order through the middle of January, and so we are getting everything on order now so we can get it in, even if its late, we are able to have it long before its needed.”

Food for the holiday boxes may be covered, but Meredith said they will see supply issues again in the future.

“I’m not going to say supply chain issues aren’t going to be an issue moving forward,” he said. “They will be. But, I think we have everything in right now for every holiday box. We are very pleased about that.”

Meredith said they are in need of volunteers to pack the holiday boxes. Click here to volunteer.

Click here to sign up to receive a holiday box. Meredith said they are offering them for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

