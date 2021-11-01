LawCall
JCCEO votes to separate working relationship with Executive Director

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Committee for Economic Opportunity Board of Directors voted to separate the working relationship with Sharon Myles as Executive Director. No word on why she was terminated.

The board has appointed Brenda Singgellos as Interim Executive Director.

Chairman Gary Richardson said, “It is our duty to serve Jefferson County with integrity by reducing poverty and helping low-income citizens build sustainability. Therefore, the Board of Directors will continue the work to meet the needs of the residents that we serve and assist them in becoming self-sufficient.”

The Jefferson County Committee for Economic Opportunity (JCCEO) is one of over 1000 Community Action Agencies nationwide, all created by the Economic Opportunity Act (EOA), which Lyndon B. Johnson signed into law on August 20, 1964, to wage a national “War on Poverty.” The goal of the act was to encourage communities to organize and use available resources to help improve the conditions in which people live, learn, and work.

