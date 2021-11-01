First Alert: Mostly sunny conditions are expected through the day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Early morning temperatures start in the 40s area wide with some patches of fog but mostly sunny conditions are expected through the day. There will be a weak front which will move through the area with little impact on our weather aside from providing some cooler northerly winds and slightly lower afternoon temperatures by tomorrow.

Mostly clear, cool conditions are expected again tonight with sunny conditions to follow again tomorrow. By Wednesday a few more clouds can be expected in advance of a disturbance developing to the west and there may be a few areas of light rain which develops in our northern counties, but the better rain chances will come Thursday and Thursday night as a stronger disturbance moves along the Gulf Coast.

The latest forecast models indicate the area of low pressure which develops to the south will bring more rain along The Gulf Coast followed by colder and drier conditions for Friday and Saturday behind the front.

Meanwhile as we move into the final month of Hurricane Season in The Atlantic Basin, Wanda continues to move across The Northern Atlantic with 50 mph winds and is not expected to affect the US. Another system off the coast of Africa still shows very limited signs of development. The Tropical Season officially ends November 30.

