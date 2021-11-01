Center Point man killed after crashing into utility pole

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - A Center Point man died over the weekend after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a utility pole.

32-year-old Clay Austin Saab was driving a Chevrolet Avalanche along Reed Road around noon on Saturday when he lost control of the vehicle in a curve and struck a utility pole.

He was pronounced dead at UAB Hospital early Sunday morning.

The circumstances surrounding the wreck are being investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

