Center Point man killed after crashing into utility pole

Generic image of crash scene
Generic image of crash scene(Gray)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - A Center Point man died over the weekend after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a utility pole.

32-year-old Clay Austin Saab was driving a Chevrolet Avalanche along Reed Road around noon on Saturday when he lost control of the vehicle in a curve and struck a utility pole.


He was pronounced dead at UAB Hospital early Sunday morning.

The circumstances surrounding the wreck are being investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

