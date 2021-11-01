LawCall
Car drives into Applebee’s in West Birmingham

Car drives into Applebee's
Car drives into Applebee's(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities say a car drove into an Applebee’s restaurant in Birmingham on Saturday night.

This happened around 9:00 p.m. on Bessemer Road. Officials with Birmingham Fire and Rescue say the driver was treated and released. So far, there is no word on what caused the driver to crash.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

