An Autumn Gift

Alabama's Fall gift: Beautiful, colorful leaves (ALABAMA MOUNTAIN LAKES TOURIST ASSOCIATION/VISIT NORTH ALABAMA.ORG)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s a saying that says Fall is a Southerner’s gift for surviving Summer. If that’s true, North Alabama’s Fall gift is breathtaking!

Here are some spots for Peak Leaf Peeping: In the Oneonta area check out Horton Mill, Easley, or Swann Covered Bridges, Mardis Mills Falls, Palisades Park, and Rickwood Caverns State Park all amazing places to see vivid Fall foliage.

In Northeast Alabama there’s Cherokee Rock Village, Little River Canyon National Preserve, Terrapin Creek, and Yellow Creek Falls. Hike to the top of Cherokee Rock Village to see a beautiful view of Weiss Lake or drive along the Canyon Rim Road in Little River Canyon to see the color all through the park. DeSoto State Park has miles of hiking trails and do not miss DeSoto Falls with the Fall color as its backdrop.

Also in the area Buck’s Pocket, Cathedral Caverns, and Lake Guntersville State Parks are gorgeous year-round, but they are exceptionally pretty during the fall. Russell Cave National Monument and the Walls of Jericho are both places where you can see gorgeous fall color in the Scottsboro area.

In Northwest Alabama you’ll find Cane Creek Canyon Nature Preserve, Spring Park, and the Natchez Trace. You can hike the almost 18 miles of trails at Cane Creek Canyon and see the breathtaking overlook sprinkled with oranges, yellows, and reds. Take a drive along the Natchez Trace to see even more beauty or take a hike on one of Joe Wheeler State Park’s new trails to see color all through the park. While you’re in the area visit Dismals Canyon which is beautiful year-round! Whether it’s the lush green of the Spring or the yellows and oranges at this time of year, you’ll fall in love with “The Dismals.”

The Buttahatchee River near Hamilton shows great color at this time of year as well as Oakville Indian Mound Park & Museum, near Moulton where you can enjoy a walk around the pond at the center of the park. In nearby Double Springs discover Bankhead National Forest and Natural Bridge Park is a perfect place to take a hike with a mile-long trail winding into the park.

In the Cullman area visit Ave Maria Grotto, Hurricane Creek Park, and Clarkson Covered Bridge are perfect places to see Fall color. Of course, in the Gadsden area Noccalula Falls Park is gorgeous when the leaves change. Take a hike along the Black Creek Trail to really see the vibrant color in the park up close.

In the Huntsville-Decatur-Athens area take a walk through the quaint, historic town of Mooresville, or hike along the Richard Martin Rails to Trails Walking Trail while Burritt on the Mountain, Land Trust of North Alabama, and Monte Sano State Park are amazing places to experience Fall in the Huntsville area. In Decatur, you can take a walk or bike on the Point Mallard Park walking and biking trails along the Tennessee River, and the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge is certainly beautiful when it’s glowing with yellow and orange leaves.

Colors will be peaking for the next several weeks so make plans now to see the reds, oranges, and yellows before it is too late.

