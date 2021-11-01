LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Alabama State announces change in head football coach

Alabama State University has announced it is making a change to its head coaching position in...
Alabama State University has announced it is making a change to its head coaching position in football.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State University has announced it is making a change to its head football coach.

On Monday, ASU Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Jason Cable announced Donald Hill-Eley would no longer serve in the head coach position.

Defensive coordinator Travis Pearson will serve as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

“We want to thank coach Eley for his seven years of service and commitment to Alabama State and wish him the best in the future,” Cable said.

Eley went 20-21 in four-plus seasons while at ASU, including 3-4 this season following a loss in the Magic City Classic on Saturday. He took over the program in the fall of 2017 after an 0-5 start, leading the Hornets to a 5-1 record in their final six games of that season.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Connell
Active search underway after inmate escapes police custody
The Amber Alert issued for Brianna Rodriguez has been canceled.
Amber Alert for missing Washington girl canceled
Birmingham apartment fire investigation
16 units damaged after fire at Watertown Apartments
One injured in explosion on Elkwood Drive
One person injured in explosion in Fultondale
Man dies after crashing into back of Ford truck

Latest News

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) carries the ball in for a touchdown against Mississippi during...
No. 18 Auburn defeats No. 10 Ole Miss
The Auburn Tigers are planning to wear facemasks against Ole Miss on Saturday.
Auburn Football to wear orange facemasks against Ole Miss
Alabama players celebrate Nick Saban's birthday
Alabama players celebrate Nick Saban’s birthday
John Metchie announces partnership with Taziki's Tuscaloosa
Taziki’s Mediterranean Café Tuscaloosa partners with John Metchie III
UAB falls to Rice, 30-24
UAB falls to Rice, 30-24