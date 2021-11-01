LawCall
2 children, ages 12 & 14, shot in Birmingham

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police confirmed two children, ages 12 and 14, were shot Monday afternoon.

It happened around 4:00 p.m. in the 4800 block of Court I.

Officers said they received multiple shot spotter alerts of shots fired at Valley Place Road and Court I.


Officers said the 14-year-old child was shot in the lower back and the 12-year-old child was grazed. They were both taken to Children’s of Alabama, and we were told they are in stable condition.

There are no suspects.

Officers are conducting interviews in the case.

