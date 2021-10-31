LawCall
Watertown Apartments engulfed in flames, Birmingham Fire and Rescue on scene

Birmingham apartment fire investigation
Birmingham apartment fire investigation(BFRS)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene working a visibly large apartment fire at 6 Watertown Circle. 

They said they are currently extinguishing this fire defensively from outside at this time. 

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown, and it is unknown how many units are involved at this time.

More updates will follow shortly.

Birmingham apartment fire investigation
Birmingham apartment fire investigation(BFRS)
Birmingham apartment fire investigation
Birmingham apartment fire investigation(BFRS)

