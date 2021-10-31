Watertown Apartments engulfed in flames, Birmingham Fire and Rescue on scene

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene working a visibly large apartment fire at 6 Watertown Circle.

They said they are currently extinguishing this fire defensively from outside at this time.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown, and it is unknown how many units are involved at this time.

More updates will follow shortly.

Birmingham apartment fire investigation (BFRS)

Birmingham apartment fire investigation (BFRS)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.