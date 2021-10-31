Thousands of fans enjoy 80th annual Magic City Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama A&M Bulldogs beat the Alabama State Hornets in the 80th annual Magic City Classic, and the stands were full of thousands of people watching.

“It’s amazing to have the classic back in Birmingham in full force again,” fan Riko Harris said. “It’s good to see all the HBCU teams out, all the alumni’s, and the fraternities. It’s just good to see people enjoying themselves again outdoors.”

Fans celebrated early with the Classic parade, tailgating, and music. Dozens of local businesses also lined the streets.

“All these down the street are black owned businesses,” fan Jasmine Williams said. “It’s helping put money in our pockets.”

The lines to the vendors were long, but fans said it is worth the wait.

“The food,” Williams said. “I’ll wait to go into the game and eat the food and then go in at halftime. Then, I stay until the end and get a plate to go.”

“Tailgating is the best man,” Harris said. “The food, the vendors, the shopping, and just seeing people dance and having a great time, that is the best thing”

Organizers called it a pre-pandemic style classic and fans said that is just what it felt like.

“The one last year we didn’t really get to tailgate,” Williams said. “We didn’t have food. It was kind of boring and nobody was here. But, this year, we have more people.”

“We have been here since Thursday,” Fan Philecia Chavers Avery said. “All three RV’s. It’s an extended family and it’s huge. We do this every single year, so we love it and it grows every year.”

“Look around you,” fan Rickey Reeves said. “Everybody is out here having a good time, good food, good friends, and good companionship.”

Classic organizers said they sold tickets to fans from 32 different states and overall numbers were similar to tickets sales back in 2019.

