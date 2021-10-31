LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Police release video of Decatur boy’s death

4-year-old boy from Decatur killed in Chicago
4-year-old boy from Decatur killed in Chicago
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Chicago Police Department has released new video showing the suspected shooter and the moments he allegedly shot and killed a 4-year-old boy from Decatur.

On September 3, Mychal Moultry Jr., or “MJ” from Decatur was shot twice in the head through a window while getting his hair braided and died two days later. He was visiting his family who lived in Chicago. MJ would have been a preschooler at Chestnut Grove Elementary School this year.

[Read More: Activists helping family of 4-year-old Decatur boy killed]

Police don’t have an identity on the suspected shooter but there is a $15,000 reward for identifying the person and an additional $10,000 reward for information leading to arrest and conviction.

In the video, you can see the suspect drive through a residential street and then stop their car in the middle of the street. The suspect then gets out of the car and begins firing, those shots would strike MJ. The suspect then gets back in the car and drives off.

[Read More: Mother of Decatur 4-year-old killed in Chicago speaks out]

We have included the video below. While there are no scenes of graphic violence, viewer discretion is still advised.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Connell
Active search underway after inmate escapes police custody
One injured in explosion on Elkwood Drive
One person injured in explosion in Fultondale
The Amber Alert issued for Brianna Rodriguez has been canceled.
Amber Alert for missing Washington girl canceled
Birmingham apartment fire investigation
16 units damaged after fire at Watertown Apartments
Man dies after crashing into back of Ford truck

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Pedestrian hit, killed in Jefferson Co.
Shooting investigation in Gadsden
Fostoria Police said two pieces of candy were found with sewing needles inside.
Police: Sewing needles found in candy in Fostoria
A threat reported at Central HS has forced Tuscaloosa City Schools into a lockdown.
Tuscaloosa City Schools on lockdown after threat at Central High School
The single-vehicle accident happened around 10 p.m. at the intersection of Coleman Road and...
Driver dies after vehicle hits tree, catches on fire near Childersburg