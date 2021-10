BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s never too early to celebrate your first Halloween!

Babies in the NICU at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center were dressed up to celebrate the spooky holiday. Look how adorable they are!

NICU babies at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center dress up for Halloween! (Brookwood Baptist Medical Center)

