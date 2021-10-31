Local vendors say Magic City Classic boosted business

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dozens of local businesses lined the streets at the 80th annual Magic City Classic. They sold items like food, t-shirts, candles, and baked goods.

For “Full as a Tick” catering, it was their first year as a vendor at the Classic. Owners said it was a success.

Manager Jessica Gary said they saw more than one thousand customers and even sold out of some of their menu items.

She said after a rough pandemic year, they wanted to serve food at the game to help show support for other local owners. Gary said the Classic is exactly what small businesses needed.

“Businesses most definitely needed it,” Gary said. “You know, a lot of shutdowns, so to be able to come out and generate some revenue for the city is always a good thing.”

Birmingham City officials said about 50% more vendor applied for classic licenses this year compared to last. They said it’s right around the same number of vendors as 2019.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.