Active search underway after inmate escapes police custody

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police Department reports there is an active search underway for a suspect who escaped from police custody early Sunday morning.

Police have identified the suspect as Kameron Connell, 28, of Birmingham, Alabama.

Officers took Connell into custody on Sunday, October 31, 2021, following a domestic disturbance call. He was transported to the Birmingham City Jail pending domestic violence related charges. While at the City Jail, Connell escaped from police custody.

Police say he was last seen wearing the following: black, white, and orange jacket, grey shirt, black athletic pants with “skull” near left ankle, and white high top Nike Air Force Ones sneakers.

Birmingham PD also provided a physical description:

5′9′'

170 pounds

Dark complexion, dreadlocks.

“Kerry” tattoo above right eye brow

Unidentified tattoos under left and right eyes

Unidentified tattoo in between eye brows.

If anyone spots Kameron Connell, police ask that you call 911 immediately. Do not approach Kameron Connell as he is considered dangerous, according to police.

Callers can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

