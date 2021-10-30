LawCall
United Way in need of volunteers to help people with their taxes

(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Catherine Patterson
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The United Way of Central Alabama is looking for volunteers to help families with their taxes.

Every year, UWCA offers free tax preparation for people who make $54,000 or below.

This service saves customers, on average, $200 per return.

UWCA also provides training for volunteers to complete an IRS certification, which takes one day.

“We have volunteers of all ages. From students who are studying accounting, to students who are studying social work because they really are interested in ways to help make a difference for families and help them stretch their budget,” said Judy Allen, Director of Tax Assistance. “You don’t have to be a numbers person. We’re looking for somebody who’s got good computer skills and is detail-oriented.”

UWCA helps over 3,000 people with their taxes every year.

If you’d like to volunteer,  or if you’d like to use this service, click here.

