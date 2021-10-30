LawCall
Two year old injured in Birmingham shooting

Birmingham Police say a two-year-old girl was injured after being shot in Birmingham on Saturday afternoon.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say a two-year-old girl was injured after being shot in Birmingham on Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say the toddler was shot near 1st Avenue SW. Police believe an argument between a group of men led to the shooting. The toddler was taken to Children’s Hospital by private vehicle, where she is believed to have non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they have no one in custody so far.

