Three killed in car crash in Calhoun County

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities say a Talladega woman and two juveniles were killed in a two-car crash in Calhoun County.

Officials with ALEA say 27-year-old Chareese Jordan and two others were killed when the car she was driving southbound in the northbound lane crashed into a truck driven by another person. This crash happened on Thursday night on Alabama 77 near the 93 mile marker, about one mile south of Ohatchee.


ALEA is still investigating the cause of the crash.

