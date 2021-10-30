LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Sideline Schedule: Playoffs Week 1

WBRC Sideline
WBRC Sideline(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 12:07 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLASS 1A

SOUTH

G-1 Region 1 Q-4: McKenzie at Region 3 Q-1: Keith

G-2 Region 2 Q-3: Marengo at Region 4 Q-2: Notasulga

G-3 Region 3 Q-4: R.C. Hatch at Region 1 Q-1: Brantley

G-4 Region 4 Q-3: Loachapoka at Region 2 Q-2: Millry

G-5 Region 2 Q-4: Fruitdale at Region 4 Q-1: Maplesville

G-6 Region 1 Q-3: Samson at Region 3 Q-2: Linden

G-7 Region 4 Q-4: Billingsley at Region 2 Q-1: Sweet Water

G-8 Region 3 Q-3: Central-Hayneville at Region 1 Q-2: Kinston

NORTH

G-09 Region 5 Q-4: Woodland at Region 7 Q-1: Cedar Bluff

G-10 Region 6 Q-3: Meek at Region 8 Q-2: R.A. Hubbard

G-11 Region 7 Q-4: Gaylesville at Region 5 Q-1: Wadley

G-12 Region 8 Q-3: Hackleburg at Region 6 Q-2: Hubbertville

G-13 Region 6 Q-4: Marion County at Region 8 Q-1: Decatur Heritage

G-14 Region 5 Q-3: Ragland at Region 7 Q-2: Valley Head

G-15 Region 8 Q-4: Phillips at Region 6 Q-1: Pickens County

G-16 Region 7 Q-3: Sumiton Christian at Region 5 Q-2: Winterboro

CLASS 2A

SOUTH

G-1 Region 1 Q-4: J.U. Blacksher at Region 3 Q-1: Isabella

G-2 Region 2 Q-3: G.W. Long at Region 4 Q-2: B.B. Comer, Thursday, Nov. 4

G-3 Region 3 Q-4: Thorsby at Region 1 Q-1: Clarke County

G-4 Region 4 Q-3: LaFayette at Region 2 Q-2: Ariton

G-5 Region 2 Q-4: Geneva County at Region 4 Q-1: Lanett

G-6 Region 1 Q-3: Greene County at Region 3 Q-2: Luverne

G-7 Region 4 Q-4: Ranburne at Region 2 Q-1: Elba

G-8 Region 3 Q-3: Highland Home at Region 1 Q-2: Orange Beach

NORTH

G-09 Region 5 Q-4: Sulligent at Region 7 Q-1: Pisgah

G-10 Region 6 Q-3: Southeastern at Region 8 Q-2: Lexington

G-11 Region 7 Q-4: North Sand Mountain at Region 5 Q-1: Midfield

G-12 Region 8 Q-3: Colbert County at Region 6 Q-2: Cleveland

G-13 Region 6 Q-4: Sand Rock at Region 8 Q-1: Mars Hill Bible

G-14 Region 5 Q-3: Lamar County at Region 7 Q-2: Tanner

G-15 Region 8 Q-4: Hatton at Region 6 Q-1: Spring Garden

G-16 Region 7 Q-3: Ider at Region 5 Q-2: Aliceville

CLASS 3A

SOUTH

G-1 Region 1 Q-4: Flomaton at Region 3 Q-1: Montgomery Academy

G-2 Region 2 Q-3: Wicksburg at Region 4 Q-2: Trinity Presbyterian

G-3 Region 3 Q-4: Hale County at Region 1 Q-1: T.R. Miller

G-4 Region 4 Q-3: Reeltown at Region 2 Q-2: Opp

G-5 Region 2 Q-4: Houston Academy at Region 4 Q-1: Montgomery Catholic

G-6 Region 1 Q-3: Bayside Academy at Region 3 Q-2: Southside-Selma

G-7 Region 4 Q-4: Dadeville at Region 2 Q-1: Slocomb

G-8 Region 3 Q-3: Thomasville at Region 1 Q-2: Hillcrest-Evergreen

NORTH

G-09 Region 5 Q-4: Walter Wellborn at Region 7 Q-1: Fyffe

G-10 Region 6 Q-3: J.B. Pennington at Region 8 Q-2: Phil Campbell

G-11 Region 7 Q-4: Plainview at Region 5 Q-1: Saks

G-12 Region 8 Q-3: Colbert Heights at Region 6 Q-2: Oakman

G-13 Region 6 Q-4: Vinemont at Region 8 Q-1: Lauderdale County

G-14 Region 5 Q-3: Piedmont at Region 7 Q-2: Sylvania

G-15 Region 8 Q-4: Clements at Region 6 Q-1: Winfield

G-16 Region 7 Q-3: Geraldine at Region 5 Q-2: Ohatchee

CLASS 4A

SOUTH

G-1 Region 1 Q-4: Williamson at Region 3 Q-1: American Christian

G-2 Region 2 Q-3: Alabama Christian at Region 4 Q-2: Jacksonville

G-3 Region 3 Q-4: West Blocton at Region 1 Q-1: Vigor

G 4 Region 4 Q-3: Cherokee County at Region 2 Q-2: Straughn

G-5 Region 2 Q-4: Geneva at Region 4 Q-1: Handley

G-6 Region 1 Q-3: Mobile Christian at Region 3 Q-2: Bibb County

G-7 Region 4 Q-4: Anniston at Region 2 Q-1: Saint James

G-8 Region 3 Q-3: Montevallo at Region 1 Q-2: Jackson

NORTH

G-09 Region 5 Q-4: Hamilton at Region 7 Q-1: Madison Academy

G-10 Region 6 Q-3: Etowah at Region 8 Q-2: Priceville

G-11 Region 7 Q-4: Madison County at Region 5 Q-1: Northside

G-12 Region 8 Q-3: Central-Florence at Region 6 Q-2: Good Hope

G-13 Region 6 Q-4: Dora at Region 8 Q-1: Brooks

G-14 Region 5 Q-3: Fayette County at Region 7 Q-2: Randolph

G-15 Region 8 Q-4: Rogers at Region 6 Q-1: Oneonta

G-16 Region 7 Q-3: North Jackson at Region 5 Q-2: Gordo

CLASS 5A

SOUTH

G-1 Region 1 Q-4: B.C. Rain at Region 3 Q-1: Demopolis

G-2 Region 2 Q-3: Andalusia at Region 4 Q-2: Sylacauga

G-3 Region 3 Q-4: Marbury at Region 1 Q-1: UMS-Wright

G-4 Region 4 Q-3: Tallassee at Region 2 Q-2: Greenville

G-5 Region 2 Q-4: Carroll at Region 4 Q-1: Central, Clay Clunty

G-6 Region 1 Q-3: Faith Academy at Region 3 Q-2: Shelby County

G-7 Region 4 Q-4: Holtville at Region 2 Q-1: Pike Road

G-8 Region 3 Q-3: Selma at Region 1 Q-2: St. Paul’s Episcopal

NORTH

G-09 Region 5 Q-4: Ramsay at Region 7 Q-1: Guntersville

G-10 Region 6 Q-3: Center Point at Region 8 Q-2: East Limestone

G-11 Region 7 Q-4: Douglas at Region 5 Q-1: Pleasant Grove

G-12 Region 8 Q-3: Lee-Huntsville at Region 6 Q-2: Leeds

G-13 Region 6 Q-4: Lincoln at Region 8 Q-1: Russellville

G-14 Region 5 Q-3: Fairfield at Region 7 Q-2: Fairview

G-15 Region 8 Q-4: Ardmore at Region 6 Q-1: Alexandria

G-16 Region 7 Q-3: Boaz at Region 5 Q-2: Parker

CLASS 6A

SOUTH

G-1 Region 1 Q-4: Baldwin County at Region 3 Q-1: Helena

G-2 Region 2 Q-3: Carver-Montgomery at Region 4 Q-2: Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa

G-3 Region 3 Q-4: Wetumpka at Region 1 Q-1: Saraland

G-4 Region 4 Q-3: McAdory at Region 2 Q-2: Lee-Montgomery

G-5 Region 2 Q-4: Eufaula at Region 4 Q-1: Hueytown

G-6 Region 1 Q-3: McGill-Toolen Catholic at Region 3 Q-2: Pelham

G-7 Region 4 Q-4: Northridge at Region 2 Q-1: Opelika

G-8 Region 3 Q-3: Calera at Region 1 Q-2: Spanish Fort

NORTH

G-09 Region 5 Q-4: Chelsea at Region 7 Q-1: Oxford

G-10 Region 6 Q-3: Pinson Valley at Region 8 Q-2: Muscle Shoals

G-11 Region 7 Q-4: Southside-Gadsden at Region 5 Q-1: Mountain Brook

G-12 Region 8 Q-3: Cullman at Region 6 Q-2: Jackson-Olin

G-13 Region 6 Q-4: Gardendale at Region 8 Q-1: Hartselle

G-14 Region 5 Q-3: Homewood at Region 7 Q-2: Arab

G-15 Region 8 Q-4: Decatur at Region 6 Q-1: Clay-Chalkville

G-16 Region 7 Q-3: Fort Payne at Region 5 Q-2: Briarwood Christian

CLASS 7A

SOUTH

G-1 Region 1 Q-4: Daphne at Region 2 Q-1: Central-Phenix City

G-2 Region 2 Q-3: Prattville at Region 1 Q-2: Theodore

G-3 Region 2 Q-4: Enterprise at Region 1 Q-1: Fairhope

G-4 Region 1 Q-3: Baker at Region 2 Q-2: Auburn

NORTH

G-5 Region 3 Q-4: Oak Mountain at Region 4 Q-1: James Clemens, Thursday, Nov. 4

G-6 Region 4 Q-3: Florence at Region 3 Q-2: Thompson

G-7 Region 4 Q-4: Sparkman at Region 3 Q-1: Hoover

G-8 Region 3 Q-3: Hewitt-Trussville at Region 4 Q-2: Bob Jones

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

23-year-old woman killed in east Alabama car crash
Pictures were even posted earlier this week on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page....
Hazard High School’s homecoming event goes viral after ‘man pageant’ pictures posted online
Charles Stewart Jr.
Birmingham PD: Son arrested for reckless murder after shooting his father
Walmart Black Friday starts next week, but there’s a catch
FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
In the middle of a crisis, Facebook Inc. renames itself Meta

Latest News

Demopolis team manager Albert Thomas honored
Demopolis team manager Albert Thomas honored
WBRC Sideline
Sideline Schedule Week 10
Coach of the Week: Todd Ginn
Coach of the Week: Todd Ginn
Game of the Week: Dora vs. West Blocton
Game of the Week: Dora vs. West Blocton