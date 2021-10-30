Sheriff’s Office: Passenger shot several times while traveling in vehicle on I-59

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after the passenger in a vehicle traveling down Interstate 59 was shot several times Friday evening.

Around 7:15 p.m., deputies were called to investigate shots fired at a vehicle traveling down I-59.

Deputies say a passenger in the vehicle was struck multiple times. That’s when the driver exited I-59 and drove to a location on Lloyd Nolan Parkway.

We’re told the passenger was alert and speaking to deputies when they arrived at the scene. He was then taken to an area hospital by private vehicle for treatment.

No suspects have been identified. No other details are available at this time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.