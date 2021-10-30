Police recommend having a safety plan for trick-or-treating this year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police are expecting to see more trick or treaters out this weekend since many kids missed out during the pandemic. They said a safety plan is important this year.

If you’re sending your kids out with their friends, alone, or with older siblings, police said it’s good to go over the route they’ll take so they are familiar with where is safe.

They also recommended staying in well lit neighborhoods that your kids know well. Police said using a phone tracking app can help you follow along with where your kids are at.

Hoover Police Captain Keith Czeskleba said staying on sidewalks, not crossing in yards or major busy roads, and carrying flashlights or glow sticks are some of the best ways to make sure drivers can see you.

“Make sure somebody in the group has a reflective vest,” Czeskleba said. “Just something that will let drivers know where you are and that you are in the neighborhood. Just something to help you show up better once it gets dark.”

Hoover Police are asking drivers to slow down and pay extra attention this weekend, even if you’re not in a neighborhood, in case some trick or treaters are not well lit up.

