Man dies in car accident after crashing into concrete pillar

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Jasper man, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

ALEA said at approximately 8:15 p.m. Friday, October 29, Ryan Knight, 28, was fatally injured when the 2005 Volvo S60 he was driving left the roadway and struck a concrete pillar.

Knight was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on 3rd Street, approximately one mile north of Sipsey.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

