Is the looming pandemic and crummy weather putting a damper on the Magic City Classic?

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Magic City Classic kicks off at 2:30 Saturday afternoon at Legion Field, but is the pandemic and crummy weather putting a damper on ticket sales?

Executive Director of the 80th Annual Magic City Classic, Perren King, is excited for the event’s return to fall at Legion Field.

You may recall that it was pushed to spring of this year, but the sales weren’t quite at the level organizers were hoping for.

Fans have been waiting two long years for this matchup between Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University, the two largest Historically Black Universities in the state.

People have been out at Legion Field all day claiming their tailgating spots and vendors are ready to serve fans.

Ticket sales got off to a slow start, but King said sales are climbing steadily every day.

He said there are handful of what he’s calling “good seats” left, and said people need to act fast if they want to get their hands on them.

King said at last check, ticket sales have come from fans in 32 states.

And while COVID-19 is still looming and there’s about a 20% chance of rain, King said The Classic will be traditionally fantastic.

“We’re just so excited about prayerfully being able to get everybody back inside of here. It’s an 80% chance of being amazing is what this looks like and feels like right now for us. So, again, weather, it’s just time to put on the nicer coats again. We’ve seen you in your minks before. We want to see you minked up back inside of here. Again, it’s boot season now and hoodies, so we can’t wait to welcome you back,” King said.

King wouldn’t give an exact number of tickets sold so far, but he said they are where they need to be and are trending back to numbers they saw in 2019.

For more information on where you can get your tickets, visit https://www.magiccityclassic.com.

