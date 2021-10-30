Homicide investigation underway in north Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A homicide investigation is underway in the northern part of Birmingham Friday night.

The Birmingham Police Department confirms they were called to a residence in the 2700 block of 17th Avenue North shortly before 11 p.m. Officers found a man in the driver’s seat of a car suffering from a gunshot wound. He died on the scene.

Officers have taken one person into custody for questioning.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

Homicide Investigation underway in 2700 17th Ave North. The Public Information Division is en route. pic.twitter.com/DDFbghPtSD — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) October 30, 2021

