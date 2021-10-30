LawCall
Homicide investigation underway in north Birmingham

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:47 PM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A homicide investigation is underway in the northern part of Birmingham Friday night.

The Birmingham Police Department confirms they were called to a residence in the 2700 block of 17th Avenue North shortly before 11 p.m. Officers found a man in the driver’s seat of a car suffering from a gunshot wound. He died on the scene.

Officers have taken one person into custody for questioning.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

