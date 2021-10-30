FIRST ALERT: Another cloudy, damp forecast for the beginning of the weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The persistent area of low pressure to the north will move slowly north and east as we begin the weekend but will continue to help bring low clouds and drizzle to the area as the clouds continue to cover most of the Eastern US this morning. There will continue to be some areas of patchy fog, which when coupled with the drizzle and light rain may reduce visibility in some area.

The rain chances will gradually lessen from southwest to northeast through the day although clouds will linger allowing temperatures to only fluctuate a few degrees today. Drier, slightly warmer air will then begin filtering into the region as the low pushes out of our area tonight. The gradual clearing will help aid in falling temperatures which will be in the 45-50-degree range by sunrise tomorrow morning.

Afternoon temperatures Sunday will be a few degrees warmer, generally ranging from 65-70. An area of high pressure forms over the Central US Monday leading to a drier, northerly flow of air over our area through Tuesday bringing a cooler air mass over the region.

We will see another front move through the area which may produce some light rain especially in areas to the north and west Wednesday night through Thursday but rain chances will be limited at best followed by a return to sunny but still cool conditions next Friday with highs struggling to reach 60 after overnight lows near 40.

Meanwhile as we enter the last official week of Hurricane Season 2021 the only area of possible development is in the North Atlantic but this system is expected to turn north into cooler waters in the coming week. Elsewhere, no Tropical Development is expected by the National Hurricane Center at this time.

